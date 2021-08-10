Kareena Kapoor Turns Producer for Hansal Mehta-Ekta Kapoor’s Next Thriller

Ekta Kapoor, Hansal Mehta, and Kareena Kapoor
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
It's a new beginning for Kareena Kapoor Khan as the game-changing star turns producer alongside Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms for an edgy up-coming thriller. Kareena shared the news on Instagram with the caption, "New beginnings."
The yet untitled film will be directed by Hansal Mehta, who is at the top of his game after the success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. After working in the industry for more than 2 decades, Kareena steps into a producer's shoes with the yet-untitled thriller, inspired by a real-life incident. The film is set in the UK.
While Veere Di Wedding was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first project after the birth of her first son – Taimur, this movie will incidentally be her first venture since the birth of her son Jehangir AKA Jeh. Both the films were produced by Ekta's Balaji Telefilms.
Producer Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms said in a statement, “Kareena Kapoor Khan is a dynamite combination of star power and talent. We last worked together on ‘Veere Di Wedding’ which was probably the biggest hit headlined by a female star."
She added, "The second time’s always a charm and I’m confident this one too will excite the audiences. To have Hansal Mehta, one of the most prolific filmmakers of our times tell this story makes it all the more exciting! Get ready for one of the most intriguing and shocking mainstream films thus far!”
Hansal Mehta also shared the picture with the caption, "They are incredible women and I’m thrilled to be working with them (and to be in the same frame as them) Looking forward to this journey @kareenakapoorkhan and @ektarkapoor."
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta states, “Our aim with this film is to create a fresh, gripping and moody thriller with Kareena playing a character that I am hoping will do justice to her immense talent as an actor. I look forward to venturing on this journey with Ekta & Kareena, both of whom have accomplished so much in their respective careers and are absolute powerhouses.”
Hansal Mehta also recently announced his upcoming film Captain India, starring Kartik Aaryan. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 10 Aug 2021,12:46 PM IST