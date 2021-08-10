Kareena Kapoor Turns Producer for Hansal Mehta-Ekta Kapoor’s Next Thriller

Hansal Mehta also shared the picture with the caption, "They are incredible women and I’m thrilled to be working with them (and to be in the same frame as them) Looking forward to this journey @kareenakapoorkhan and @ektarkapoor."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta states, “Our aim with this film is to create a fresh, gripping and moody thriller with Kareena playing a character that I am hoping will do justice to her immense talent as an actor. I look forward to venturing on this journey with Ekta & Kareena, both of whom have accomplished so much in their respective careers and are absolute powerhouses.”

Hansal Mehta also recently announced his upcoming film Captain India, starring Kartik Aaryan. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja.