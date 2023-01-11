Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gandhi Godse- Ek Yudh Trailer: Film Reimagines Mahatma Gandhi's Life

Gandhi Godse- Ek Yudh Trailer: Film Reimagines Mahatma Gandhi's Life

Rajkumar Santoshi's film 'Gandhi Godse' will release in theatres on 26 January.
A still from 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' Trailer.

(Photo: YouTube)

The trailer for Rajkumar Santoshi's Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh dropped on Wednesday, 11 January. The film reimagines Gandhi's life looking at what could have happened if he had survived the attempt on his life. Santoshi returns to Hindi cinema after almost a decade of being away.

The description for the film stated, "Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh revolves around the fictional world where Mahatma Gandhi survives the attack and later meets Nathuram Godse in prison, the conversation leads to a fiery debate between them."

Netizens went on to react to the trailer of the film, writing, "Chinmay mandlekar as a godse Totally goosebumps." Other users used fire emojis to express their anticipation for the upcoming film.

Actor Chinmay Mandlekar plays the role of Godse while Deepak Antani essays the role of Gandhi. Th film also introduces Tanisha Santoshi. Moreover, the music for the film is composed by AR Rahman. And it is produced by Manila Santoshi.

Rajkumar's last film was the Shahid Kapoor starrer Phata Poster Nikhla Hero in 2013. He is also working on a film called Bad Boy.

Published: 11 Jan 2023,04:37 PM IST

