'Gadar 2' Box Office: Sunny Deol's Film Records Second-Biggest Opening of 2023

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Gadar 2's overall occupancy rate was over 60 percent on Day 1, while the night shows accounted for 86 percent occupancy.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan still holds the record for the biggest Bollywood debut of all time, with an opening collection of Rs 55 crore.

Deol's Gadar 2 clashed with the release of Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, a superhit sequel to the 2012 satirical drama OMG. Another film close to Gadar 2's date of release was Rajinikanth's most-anticipated film of the year, Jailer. However, Jailer's target audience will mostly be restricted to the South.

In addition to Deol, Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

The film is currently running in cinemas.