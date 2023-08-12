'Gadar 2' Box Office: Sunny Deol's Film Records Second-Biggest Opening of 2023

Sunny Deol's Tara Singh is back in Gadar 2.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Sunny Deol's much-awaited Gadar 2 hit the Indian big screens on Friday, 11 August. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has already recorded the second-highest opening collection of 2023 for a Hindi-language film at the box office, as per reports.
Gadar 2 has reportedly collected Rs 40 crore on its opening day in the country. The film is also breaking records at single-screen theatres in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Gujarat, according to Box Office India.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Gadar 2's overall occupancy rate was over 60 percent on Day 1, while the night shows accounted for 86 percent occupancy.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan still holds the record for the biggest Bollywood debut of all time, with an opening collection of Rs 55 crore.
Deol's Gadar 2 clashed with the release of Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, a superhit sequel to the 2012 satirical drama OMG. Another film close to Gadar 2's date of release was Rajinikanth's most-anticipated film of the year, Jailer. However, Jailer's target audience will mostly be restricted to the South.
In addition to Deol, Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.
The film is currently running in cinemas.
