'Gadar 2' Box Office Day 6: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's Film Crosses Rs 250 Crore

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2’ soon to join the Rs 300 crore club in India.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is soon going to enter the Rs 300 crore club at the domestic box office, according to reports. The film, which is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, crossed Rs 250 crore on the sixth day of its release.
As per a report by Sacnilk, Gadar 2 grossed a whopping Rs 55 crore on Independence Day. The film now stands at an impressive domestic total of Rs 263.48 crore.
Deol's Gadar 2 clashed with the theatrical release of Akshay Kumar's most-anticipated film of the year, OMG 2, on 11 August.
Gadar 2 opened on Friday with a collection of Rs 40 crore, followed by Rs 51 crore on Saturday and Rs 38.7 crore on Monday.
The film helmed by Anil Sharma, also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.
