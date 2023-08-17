Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Gadar 2' Box Office Day 6: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's Film Crosses Rs 250 Crore

'Gadar 2' Box Office Day 6: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's Film Crosses Rs 250 Crore

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' clashed with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' at the box office.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2’ soon to join the Rs 300 crore club in India. 

|

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2’ soon to join the Rs 300 crore club in India.&nbsp;</p></div>

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is soon going to enter the Rs 300 crore club at the domestic box office, according to reports. The film, which is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, crossed Rs 250 crore on the sixth day of its release.

As per a report by Sacnilk, Gadar 2 grossed a whopping Rs 55 crore on Independence Day. The film now stands at an impressive domestic total of Rs 263.48 crore.

Deol's Gadar 2 clashed with the theatrical release of Akshay Kumar's most-anticipated film of the year, OMG 2, on 11 August.

Gadar 2 opened on Friday with a collection of Rs 40 crore, followed by Rs 51 crore on Saturday and Rs 38.7 crore on Monday.

The film helmed by Anil Sharma, also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

Also Read'Gadar 2' Box Office Day 3: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Film Earns Rs 135 Crore

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT