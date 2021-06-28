Filmmakers Urge Centre to Drop Amendments to Cinematograph Act

According to the amendments proposed to the Cinematograph Act, the Union government can direct the CBFC to re-examine any film which has been certified for public exhibition citing a violation of Section 5B(1) of the Act.

A group of young filmmakers, researchers, technicians, and others, have reportedly issued an appeal to the Ministry of I&B (Information and Broadcasting), regarding the amendment which states that the move will give the Central Government 'supreme power over cinema exhibition' which could endanger the freedom of expression, reported National Herald.

Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Neeraj Ghaywan, Dibakar Banerjee, Anamika Haksar, Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, actors Shabana Azmi and Rohini Hattangadi are among the signatories.