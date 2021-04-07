Anurag Kashyap on How FCAT Abolition Will Affect Filmmakers

The abolition of Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) overnight by the ministry of law and justice of the government of India came as a shock to the film industry. Filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Guneet Monga criticised this sudden decision on social media.

The Quint spoke to Anurag Kashyap, whose encounters with FCAT go way back.

In 2016, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had banned Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Haraamkhor, claiming it was too provocative. Producers Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, and Feroze Alameer, along with director Shlok Sharma, filed a case with the FCAT. The decision was reversed, and not only did the body clear the film but also gave Haraamkhor a U/A certificate.