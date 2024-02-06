Why Did 'Fighter' Not Strike a Chord With Audiences? Trade Analysts Speak

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter was one of the highly anticipated films of 2024. Although the film had a great opening at the box office, it could not manage to recreate the reverberating success of the director's previous ventures, War and Pathaan.

War opened with Rs 53.35 crore and Pathaan raked in Rs 57 crore, as per reports. Fighter managed to mint Rs 24 crore on its opening day. Trade analysts weighed in on some of the reasons for the lacklustre performance of the aerial action thriller at the box office.