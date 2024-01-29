'Fighter' Box Office Day 4: Hrithik, Deepika Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore In India

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in a poster from Fighter.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Siddharth Anand's latest film Fighter is flying at the box office in India. The Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor-starrer has entered the Rs 100 crore club in India.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X to write, "Fighter packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in its *extended weekend*… The trending on Sat and Sun - after #RepublicDay holiday - has certainly instilled hope and confidence… Thu 24.60 cr, Fri 41.20 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 30.20 cr. Total: ₹ 123.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice The biz of #Fighter is clearly divided… While urban centres range from excellent to very good, the mass pockets / single screens haven’t tapped its real potential… Post *extended weekend*, the biz needs to stay strong across metros, non-metros and mass belt. The real examination for #Fighter begins TODAY, the make-or-break Mon."
Fighter could not release in the Gulf countries, except the United Arab Emirates. The movie reportedly did not secure the approval from the GCC Censors (Gulf Cooperation Council Censors). Although the censor screening occurred on 10 January, 2024, the official announcement regarding the film's non-release in most Gulf countries was only made on 23 January, 2024.
