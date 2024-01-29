'Fighter' Box Office Day 4: Hrithik, Deepika Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore In India

Siddharth Anand's latest film Fighter is flying at the box office in India. The Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor-starrer has entered the Rs 100 crore club in India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X to write, "Fighter packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in its *extended weekend*… The trending on Sat and Sun - after #RepublicDay holiday - has certainly instilled hope and confidence… Thu 24.60 cr, Fri 41.20 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 30.20 cr. Total: ₹ 123.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice The biz of #Fighter is clearly divided… While urban centres range from excellent to very good, the mass pockets / single screens haven’t tapped its real potential… Post *extended weekend*, the biz needs to stay strong across metros, non-metros and mass belt. The real examination for #Fighter begins TODAY, the make-or-break Mon."