Father’s Day 2024: How On-Screen Dads Changed With Evolving Ideas of Masculinity

Do we see typical ideas of masculinity come into play here? Yes, we do. He does sometimes judge his daughter’s choices because he is after all a product of his circumstances but the film gives both him and his daughter Tarika (Radhika Madan) the chance to ‘grow’.

Then there are dads like Sachin Sandhu (Kumud Mishra) in Thappad and Narottam Mishra from Bareilly Ki Barfi. Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad is a brilliant film as is but it is made better by parents who stand by their daughter’s side as she fights an unequal fight for justice. And yet, the film doesn’t whitewash Amu’s (Pannu) mother’s (Ratna Pathak Shah) struggle in her marriage.