Farhan Akhtar Drops Teaser of His Next Film; Hints at 'Don 3'
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter on Tuesday to reportedly announce the third instalment of the Don movie franchise. Both the previous Dons had superstar Shah Rukh Khan playing the lead. However, Ranveer Singh is reportedly supposed to replace the mega-superstar.
Farhan Akhtar shared a teaser of his next film. However, it remains to be seen what the name of the film is. Although, it is being reported that the ace director is announcing the next instalment of Don 3. On top of which, the director did not write a caption to support the same. But the teaser revealed the text, "A New Era Begins."
Take a look at the teaser:
Akhtar's Don was made in 2006 and the second instalment came out in 2011. Both films were directed by Farhan. Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani and Om Puri starred in the previous two films.
This time around, Ranveer Singh is being touted to replace SRK. Although no official announcements were made.
