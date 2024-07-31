Exclusive: Director Sudhanshu on the Multilingual Cast in Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh

advertisement
Filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria's upcoming political thriller Ulajh, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah is all set to hit the big screens on 2 August. Here's an exclusive snippet around the makings of the film.
Director Sudhanshu explained in detail the process behind selecting the actors he chose, he said: "The world of foreign services, by design, is a very multilingual, multiethnic world. So when we set out to cast, I wanted to try and capture a broader spectrum of what India is. We went and got this enormously experienced ensemble cast whether it's, Rajesh Telang, Abil Hussain, Mayank Chang, Gulshan Divaya, Roshan Matthews, Changi. There were definitely days where I'd be like, what did I do to deserve this? Like, how have we assembled this army?"
The director also spoke about the idea of "uljhan", "I think I remember the first time I started to sit down and work on the draft. There were two images in my head. The image of a girl running for her life, her hair entangled in the wind. And the second was this idea of "uljhan". Fascinating, pacey, entertaining story about redemption, about this woman's Sohana Bhatia, this young IFS officer's journey through that world and seeking to correct her wrongs."
Actor Gulshan, on the other hand, spoke about the element of mystery in the film, agreeing with the director about how illusion works as a catalyst in the film, "I thought it was a good idea. I liked what the film was about. The little mystery is always good. For the illusion to feel real, that's when things are a bit more unpredictable."
Ulajh is a political thriller which deals with a lot of geo-political issues.
