Exclusive: Director Sudhanshu on the Multilingual Cast in Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh

The director also spoke about the idea of "uljhan", "I think I remember the first time I started to sit down and work on the draft. There were two images in my head. The image of a girl running for her life, her hair entangled in the wind. And the second was this idea of "uljhan". Fascinating, pacey, entertaining story about redemption, about this woman's Sohana Bhatia, this young IFS officer's journey through that world and seeking to correct her wrongs."

Actor Gulshan, on the other hand, spoke about the element of mystery in the film, agreeing with the director about how illusion works as a catalyst in the film, "I thought it was a good idea. I liked what the film was about. The little mystery is always good. For the illusion to feel real, that's when things are a bit more unpredictable."

Ulajh is a political thriller which deals with a lot of geo-political issues.