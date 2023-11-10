Shah Rukh Khan & Taapsee Pannu Celebrate Diwali by Unveiling New 'Dunki' Poster
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled two new posters of his upcoming film Dunki. Taking to Instagram on Friday, 10 November SRK shared heartfelt about the film while wishing his fans for Diwali. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.
Shah Rukh Khan unveiled two new posters for his film Dunki, "Bina aisi family ke, kaise hogi Diwali aur kaisa hoga New Year? Asli maza toh saath chalne, saath rukne, aur saath hi celebrate karne mein hai… Dunki ki poori duniya hai yeh ullu de patthe! (Without such a family, how will we celebrate Diwali and New Year? The real fun is in walking together, staying together, and celebrating together... This is the whole world of Dunki, these people)! The #DunkiDrop1 is out now. #Dunki releases worldwide in cinemas this Christmas 2023."
Dunki is slated to release in December 2023. The film is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.
