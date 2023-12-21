'Dunki' First Day First Show: Fans Queue Up At 5am, Chant Shah Rukh Khan's Name

After delivering two blockbusters this year - Pathaan and Jawan - Shah Rukh Khan is back with his third movie Dunki, which released in theatres on 21 December. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this immigration drama is based on illegal routes taken by thousands of Indians to migrate to the United States, United Kingdom and Canada.

The Dunki fever took over the country the moment it released. Fans queued up as early as 5 am at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy to watch the 5:55 am show. The Quint visited the theatre to witness the fanfare and spoke to people about whether they liked the movie or not.

Watch the video for more.

Editor: Arnab Chakravorty