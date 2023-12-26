'Dunki' Box Office Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan Film Collects Rs 128.13 Crore In India

Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated third film of the year, Dunki, released in theatres on 21 December. As per a report by LiveMint, the film collected Rs 29.2 crore in India on Day 1. It witnessed a slight dip on it's second day, raking in Rs 20.2 crore nett.

However, the weekend and Christmas holiday proved to be favourable for the Rajkumar Hirani directorial. Saturday's collection bounced back to Rs 25.61 crore nett and Sunday's collection was Rs 30.7 crore nett. Early estimates reportedly show a collection of Rs 22.5 crore nett. The total nett collection in India, as it stands after five days, is estimated to be Rs 128.13 crore, as per the report.