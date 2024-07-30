David Dhawan Says Varun Was 'Upset' About Sharing Screen With Sidharth In SOTY

advertisement
Karan Johar's college drama Student of the Year (SOTY) marked the acting debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in the Hindi film industry. Recently, filmmaker David Dhawan revealed that his son Varun was "upset" about sharing the screen space with Sidharth in his debut project.
During his interaction with Arbaaz Khan for his show The Invincible Series, David revealed that ahead of the film's production, Varun and Sidharth met for a photoshoot in Goa.
He added, "They did a photo shoot for him (Varun) and Sidharth in Goa. They looked so young, so youthful. Some days, he used to be very upset… these things happen in a two-hero film. I said, 'Son, you’re damn good, your confidence is something else. Just remember one thing, kandhe pe pair rakh aur kud ja (step on the shoulder and jump). That is your success. Darna nahi hain (You don't have to be scared).'”
Speaking further about Varun's choice of profession, David said, “He was studying abroad; he came back. We never talked about films. All of a sudden he approached Karan Johar and assisted him for My Name is Khan. The cinematographer, Ravi K Chandran, noticed him mouthing dialogues and told Karan, you must watch this boy. One day, Karan comes home and tells me he wants to launch him.”
Meanwhile on the work front, Varun was last seen in Munjya in a cameo appearance. The actor will soon be seen in Baby John and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
