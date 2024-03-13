Critics Choice Awards 2024 Winners: Vikrant Massey Wins Best Actor For 12th Fail

Vikrant Massey in a still from 12th Fail.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The Critics Choice Awards 2024 honoured the best feature, web, and short films of the year on Tuesday, 12 March in Mumbai. The awards ceremony was a star-studded event with celebrities such as Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, and Vidya Balan, among others, in attendance.
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail took home the biggest awards of the night, including 'Best Feature Film' and 'Best Actor.' Whereas, Shefali Shah won the 'Best Actress' award for Three of Us.
Have a look at the full list of winners here:
Best Short Film: Nocturnal Burger
Best Director: Reema Maya for Nocturnal Burger
Best Actor: Sanjay Mishra for Giddh (The Scavenger)
Best Actress: Millo Sunka for Nocturnal Burger
Best Writing: Ashok Sankhla and Manish Saini for Giddh (The Scavenger)
Best Cinematography: Jigmet Wangchuk for Last Days of Summer
Best Series: Kohrra
Best Direction: Vikramaditya Motwane for Jubilee
Best Writing: Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma for Kohrra
Best Actor: Savinderpal Vicky for Kohrra
Best Actress: Rajshri Deshpande for Trial by Fire
Best Supporting Actor: Sidhant Gupta for Jubilee
Best Supporting Actress: Amruta Subhash for Lust Stories season 2: The Mirror
Best Film: 12th Fail
Best Direction: PS Vinothraj for Koozhangal (Pebbles)
Best Writing: Devashish Makhija for Joram
Best Editing: Abhro Banerjee for Joram
Best Cinematography: Avinash Arun for Three of Us
Best Actor: Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail
Best Actress: Shefali Shah for Three of Us
Best Supporting Actor: Jaideep Ahlawat for Jaane Jaan
Best Supporting Actress: Deepti Naval for Goldfish
Gender Sensitivity: Fire in the Mountains
