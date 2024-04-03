Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Crew BO Collection Worldwide Day 5: Kareena Kapoor Film Mints Over ₹77 Cr

Crew BO Collection Worldwide Day 5: Kareena Kapoor Film Mints Over ₹77 Cr

Kareena Kapoor's film Crew has earned over ₹77 crore worldwide, with ₹6.5 crore gross on its fifth day.
Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in a still from Crew. 

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

The Kareena Kapoor film Crew has minted over ₹6.5 crore gross globally on its fifth day. The heist-drama film has earned over ₹77 crore gross worldwide so far.

The film's team issued a statement which read, "Crew has been released on the big screen and is ruling the hearts of the audience. With amazing positive word of mouth, the film has grabbed a stronghold at the box office. The film is performing well in the domestic and international markets as well."

"Continuing its rule at the box office, the film earned ₹4 crore nett in India and ₹6.60 crore worldwide gross on Tuesday, which makes it the first female-led Hindi film to create examples of success at the box office. The total worldwide gross amounts to ₹77.33 crore," it added.

The film released on 29 March.

