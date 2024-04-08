Crew Box Office Day 10: Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Film Remains Steady

According to the latest update, Crew is anticipated to surpass ₹5 crore in earnings on its second Sunday, indicating a steady increase in numbers over the past few days. The film is steadily approaching the ₹60 crore milestone at the Indian box office.

In its first week, Crew garnered ₹43.75 crore, followed by ₹3.75 crore on day 8. Day 9 and 10 saw further growth, with earnings of ₹5.25 crore and ₹5.4 crore respectively. Early estimates suggest the film has now accumulated ₹58.15 crore. Additionally, "Crew" recorded a 21.57% Hindi occupancy on its second Sunday.

Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu star in the heist comedy. The film revolves around the story of the three characters as they try to circumvent obstacles met upon them.