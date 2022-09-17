Here's What Critics Have to Say About 'Come Fall In Love - The DDLJ Musical'
Aditya Chopra brought Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Broadway with Come Fall In Love-- The DDLJ Musical.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:
Aditya's Chopra's Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical premiered at Broadway.
|
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
)
Aditya Chopra, Chairman and Managing Director of Yash Raj Films, brought India's favourite and longest running film in theatres, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) to Broadway with a new title: Come Fall In Love-- The DDLJ Musical.
This musical marked Chopra's directorial debut at Broadway theatre after first directing the original movie 26 years ago. The musical stars Shoba Narayan, the Indian-American lead who plays Simran and American actor Austin Colby, who plays Rog. The music has been given by Vishal-Shekhar.
Here's what critics have to say about the musical:
"Overall, 'Come Fall in Love” underwhelms — you’re more likely to fall in like than love. Although the songs are direct translations from the Hindi version, the music could be catchier, and the cast could hone their performances further in order to entice either Bollywood fans or curious newcomers to fork over Broadway ticket prices.
Shalini Dore, Variety
"If you are a fan of the movie or encountering this story for the first time, 'Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical' is a high-energy, funny, and romantic musical with excellent performances throughout, it is easy to envision this show selling out a Broadway theatre in the future".
Broadway World, EH Reiter
"In Chopra’s upbeat, funny and high-energy musical 'Come Fall in Love — The DDLJ Musical,' which opened in its world premiere Wednesday night at the Old Globe Theatre, the most striking change is his transformation of the film’s heroine, Simran, into a fresh, smart, feminist and modern Indian American woman".