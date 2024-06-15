'Chandu Champion' Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan's Film Scores Lowest Opening

Kartik Aaryan in a still from Chandu Champion.
Kartik Aaryan's much-awaited film of the year, Chandu Champion, finally hit the big screens on Friday, 14 June. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the biographical drama is based on the real-life champion Murlikant Petkar.
According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Chandu Champion has recorded the lowest opening for Kartik in eight years. The film reportedly earned Rs 3.97 crore on its first day in theatres.
Kartik's last films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Love Aaj Kal 2 opened at Rs 14.03 and Rs 12 crore each. His previous films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Luka Chuppi opened at Rs 9.10 and Rs 8.01 crore, respectively. Kartik's breakthrough film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety also witnessed an opening collection of Rs 6.42 crore.
Chandu Champion is jointly produced by Kabir and Sajid Nadiadwala. In addition to Kartik, the film also stars Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz among others in key roles.
