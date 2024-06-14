In Pics: Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan Attend 'Chandu Champion' Screening

Celebrities like Vidya Balan attended the premiere.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Celebrities like Vidya Balan, Richa Chadha, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff attended the star-studded premiere of Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' before its 14 June release.
Kartik Aaryan, who is the star of the film, was present.
Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor were also present.
Vidya Balan wore all black for the event.
Alaya F was also present.
Tiger Shroff
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined