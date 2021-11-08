'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' Trailer: Ayushmann, Vaani's Love Story Faces a Hitch

The trailer begins with Manvinder aka Ayushmann introducing himself as a 'certified fitness provider'. He is training hard to win a weight-lifting championship. Manvinder doesn't want to get married as he is focused on his goal and fitness regime. However, things don't go as expected after Maanvi Brar (Vaani) turns up at the fitness studio to teach Zumba. Manvinder and Maanvi fall in love, but when Maanvi comes out to him he is not able to digest the truth. Vaani plays a transwoman in the movie, but the trailer deftly manages to avoid it becoming too on-the-nose.