Brahmastra Box Office: Alia-Ranbir Starrer Collects 16.75 Crores On Day 10

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra
(Image courtesy: IMDB)
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra is a success at the box office. Although, the film saw a dip in the collection during the weekdays itquickly picked up on the second Friday and Saturday, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.
According to the same report the Ayan Mukerji film has seen a jump of 15 percent on Day 10 and the movie has collected around Rs. 16.25 to 17.25 crores, according to early estimates. To that end, it takes the total collection to Rs. 209-210 crores.
Besides its Hindi version, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been also released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has garnered a lot of praise for its visual effects since its release. Some have even compared its performance to that of the Marvel films in cinemas.
Mukerji's film also has a pan-Indian cast, featuring prominent actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan who has a cameo in the film.
