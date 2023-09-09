'Brahmastra 2': Ayan Mukerji Shares Early Concept Art Work As Film Clocks 1 Year

Ayan Mukerji Shares a Glimpse of the Film's Vision and Story
(Photo Courtesy: IMDB)
Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, has completed a year since its release on 9 September, last year.
To mark the special occasion, the director took to social media to announce that the franchise's second and third installments are currently under development. Ayan also gave his fans a glimpse of an early concept art work that will inspire the next stage of the films.
Sharing a short animated clip on Instagram, Ayan wrote in his caption, "BRAHMĀSTRA - PART TWO: DEV. Early Concept Art Work. Has been a few months of working steadily on the vision and story for Brahmāstra 2 and 3! On this special day for Team Brahmāstra, felt like sharing a few key images of our Inspiration."
Have a look at Ayan's post here:
The Wake Up Sid! director shared another video on his social media handle to mark the anniversary of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. He captioned his post, "Happy 1st Birthday, Brahmāstra! Thank you for all the creativity, all the hard work, and for all the lessons in filmmaking and in life! P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmāstra journey in a bit…!"
Have a look:
In addition to Alia and Ranbir, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy, and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone also made cameo appearances in the film.
The franchise's upcoming installments, Brahmastra Part Two: Dev and Brahmastra Part Three, will be released in December 2026 and 2027, respectively.
