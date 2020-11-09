B'wood Producers' Plea: HC Seeks Replies from Republic, Times Now

A civil suit was filed by leading Bollywood producers against Republic TV and Times Now.

The Delhi High Court on Monday (9 November) issued summons and notice to Republic TV and Times Now and asked them to respond to the leading Bollywood producers’ plea seeking to restrain the channels from making or publishing allegedly “irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks" against the film industry and conducting media trials against its members, as per a report by PTI.

The counsel for the media houses reportedly gave assurance to the court that they will follow the programme code. The high court listed the suit for further hearing on December 14.

On 12 October, a civil suit was filed before the Delhi High Court by four Bollywood industry associations and 34 Bollywood producers against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami and Pradeep Bhandari (of Republic TV), Times Now, Rahul Shivshankar and Navika Kumar (of Times Now) and unknown defendants as well as social media platforms to refrain from "making or publishing irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against Bollywood".

Among the studios that filed the petition were Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Salman Khan Films, Aamir Khan Productions, Ajay Devgn Films, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Filmz, Zoya Akhtar’s Tiger Baby and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)