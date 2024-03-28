Bobby Deol to Join Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in YRF's Spy Universe Film

Bobby Deol to join Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in YRF's spy drama.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bobby Deol is all set to join Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in YRF's upcoming spy universe film. According to media reports, the actor will be portraying the role of the antagonist, and will undergo major physical transformation for the same.
As per India Today, sources revealed that Deol has been experimenting with several hairstyles and appearances for the role. The actor will soon start testing out different looks for the film.
The sources also revealed that the Gupt actor showed great enthusiasm during the narration of the script and believes that the character will captivate his audience.
Deol, was earlier seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Although the actor played an antagonist in the film, he garnered a lot of praise for his performance from both the audience and the critics.
According to a report by Variety, the project will be helmed by Shiv Rawail, director of Netflix's The Railway Men and will feature Alia and Sharvari portraying the roles of super agents.
The project is expected to go on floors this year.
