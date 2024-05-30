Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Blackout Trailer: Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy Star In a Dark Comedy

Blackout Trailer: Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy Star In a Dark Comedy

Blackout trailer reveals chaotic night of crime and confusion with unexpected characters
Vikrant Massey stars in Blackout. 

(Photo:X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vikrant Massey stars in Blackout.&nbsp;</p></div>
Vikrant Massey stars in the dark comedy film Blackout, directed by newcomer Devang Bhavsar. Known for his versatility, Vikrant stars in this film, whose trailer, featuring a twisted plot, was released on 30 May.

The trailer shows a chaotic night filled with crime and confusion. Vikrant's character is involved in an accident where he finds gold, possibly linked to an illegal smuggling operation.

Coincidentally, Sunil Grover appears as a co-passenger who agrees to help Vikrant's character in exchange for some of the gold. Mouni Roy and several unexpected characters join the chaotic adventure, leading to an eventful yet dangerous night of adventure.

Blackout also features Jisshu Sengupta, Karan Sudhakar Sonawane and Saurabh Dilip Ghadge.

The dark comedy with a twist will hit the silver screens on 7 June.

