Blackout Trailer: Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy Star In a Dark Comedy

The trailer shows a chaotic night filled with crime and confusion. Vikrant's character is involved in an accident where he finds gold, possibly linked to an illegal smuggling operation.

Coincidentally, Sunil Grover appears as a co-passenger who agrees to help Vikrant's character in exchange for some of the gold. Mouni Roy and several unexpected characters join the chaotic adventure, leading to an eventful yet dangerous night of adventure.

Blackout also features Jisshu Sengupta, Karan Sudhakar Sonawane and Saurabh Dilip Ghadge.

The dark comedy with a twist will hit the silver screens on 7 June.