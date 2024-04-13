'12th Fail' Completes 25 Weeks in Theatres; Vikrant Massey Expresses Gratitude

12th Fail stars Medha Shankr and Vikrant Massey.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Vikrant Massey took to Instagram to thank audiences for the success of the Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directorial 12th Fail. The movie has completed 25 weeks in theatres. Massey shared the news on Instagram with the caption, “First film in 23 years to achieve this milestone. Thank you audiences for making our dream come true. YOU truly are responsible for making this happen.”
Actor Medha Shankr, who played Shraddha Joshi in the film, shared, “12th Fail celebrates its Silver Jubilee for an impressive theatrical run - 25 weeks and going strong! Here's to all who have made this a cinematic triumph. #ZeroSeKarRestart.”
The official page of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films posted, "12th Fail becomes the first film in 23 years to spend 25 weeks in theatres! We celebrated this Silver Jubilee milestone with an event with the team that made this movie a success! This remarkable achievement is a testament to the impact that a good story can have. Thank you for all the love and support! #ZeroSeKarRestart."
The biographical drama based on IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma’s inspiring journey, released in theatres on 27 October and opened to favourable reviews. Furthermore, the film takes a wider look at the lives of UPSC aspirants in India and also stars Anant V Joshi, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Anshumaan Pushkar.
