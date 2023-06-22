Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s Film to Have Its World Premiere in Paris

Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal to have its world premiere in Paris
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Nitesh Tiwari‘s film Bawaal, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan is all set for its international premiere at the Salle Gustave Eiffel in Paris, as per a report by The Indian Express. The film drops on Amazon Prime Video in July.
In continuation of the report, the grand world premiere will be at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The source added, “Paris plays an important part in Bawaal’s story and the film has been extensively shot in Europe, especially in the City of Love.”
“Bawaal will be first shown at the iconic theatre in Salle Gustave Eiffel which is located on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower. The theatre offers a beautiful panoramic skyline of Paris. The film’s premiere will happen close to its release date in July and along with the film’s starcast some French dignitaries are also expected to attend the premiere. This is the first Indian film to be screened at this celebrated venue," the source told the publication.
The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Bawaal was announced in 2020 and was wrapped up in July last year. The film was supposed to release on 6 October 2023.
