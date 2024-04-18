Bade Miyan Chote Miyan BO Day 7: Akshay Kumar Film Mints Rs 48.20 Cr in India

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film picked up slightly over the weekend, making Rs 8.50 crore and Rs 9.05 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. However, it struggled on Monday, bringing in just Rs 2.5 crore. The following days didn't show much improvement, with collections ranging from Rs 2.40 to Rs 2.50 crore on Tuesday and Wednesday, as reported by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Overall, the film has accumulated Rs 48.20 crore in India. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan recorded an 11.21 percent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, with Chennai leading in occupancy despite limited screenings, followed by Jaipur and Mumbai. The film faced competition from Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, which has also been struggling at the box office, earning Rs 27.10 crore in India so far.

The film also stars Manushi Chillar and Alaya F.