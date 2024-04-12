'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' BO Day 1: Akshay, Tiger Film Earns Rs 15 Crore

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had a good start at the box office, earning an estimated Rs 15.62 crore in net earnings on its first day in India.

As per a report by Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned around 0.13 crore India net till now on its second day. The film reportedly recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 29.30% on Thursday, 11 April.