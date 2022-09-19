Ayushmann Khurrana & Rakul Preet Singh Starrer 'Doctor G' Gets a Release Date

Ayushmann Khurrana's Doctor G gets a release date.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The makers of Doctor G starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah announced the release date of the film on Monday, 19 September. Ayushmann is all set to essay the role of Dr Uday Gupta aka Doctor G, a gynecologist in this campus comedy drama directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.
Taking to social media, Ayushmann shared the release date of the film with his fans and wrote, "ZindaGi hai meri full of Googly, Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaya DoctorG. Get ready for your appointments, #DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022."
Rakul also shared the big announcement with her fans on social media and shared the film's quirky new poster.
On the work front, Rakul was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in his crime-thriller Cuttputli. She will soon be seen in filmmaker Indra Kumar's Thank God starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. The film will hit the theatres on 23 October.
On the other hand, Ayushmann has several upcoming projects in the pipeline including, Sriram raghavan's Shoot The Piano and Dream Girl 2 co-starring Ananya Pandey.
Doctor G will be Rakul and Ayushmann's first project together. The film is all set for its theatrical release on 14 October.
