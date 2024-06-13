'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Trailer: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Star in an Intense Love Saga

The makers of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu unveiled the film's official trailer on Thursday, 13 June. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film also stars Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar Shantanu Maheshwari and Sayaji Shinde.

Th trailer gives up a glimpse of an intense love story between Krishna (played by Ajay) and Vasudha (played by Tabu), whose relationship eventually comes to a tragic end as the former ends up committing multiple murders and is sentenced to life imprisonment. After a series of unfortunate events, Ajay and Tabu reunite after 22 years.