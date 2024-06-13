'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' Trailer: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Star in an Intense Love Saga

Ajay Devgn and Tabu in a still from the trailer.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube Screengrab)
The makers of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu unveiled the film's official trailer on Thursday, 13 June. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film also stars Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar Shantanu Maheshwari and Sayaji Shinde.
Th trailer gives up a glimpse of an intense love story between Krishna (played by Ajay) and Vasudha (played by Tabu), whose relationship eventually comes to a tragic end as the former ends up committing multiple murders and is sentenced to life imprisonment. After a series of unfortunate events, Ajay and Tabu reunite after 22 years.
Sharing the trailer with his fans on social media, Ajay wrote, "Epic. Intense. Unforgettable! #AuronMeinKahanDumTha Trailer Out Now!"
Have a look at it here:
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is presented by NH Studioz and A Friday Filmworks Production. The film is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak (Panorama Studios), Sangeeta Ahir and Shital Bhatia.
The original soundtrack of the romantic musical drama is created by the Oscar-winning composer MM Kreem and the lyrics are by Manoj Muntashir. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 5 July.
