'Article 370' Box Office Day 3: Yami Gautam Film Collects Nearly ₹23Cr In India

Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370 released in theatres worldwide on 23 February. The film has earned nearly Rs 23 crore in India since its release.

As per early estimates, the political-action drama minted Rs 5.9 crore on day one of its release and Rs 7.4 crore on the second day. Article 370 raked in Rs 9.50 crore nett in India on its third day. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar.