Arjun Kapoor Unveils His First Look as The Antagonist In 'Singham Again'

Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing a key role in Singham Again. On Wednesday, he unveiled his 'Singham ka villain (Singham's villain)' avatar from the Rohit Shetty film. And it is as gory and bloody as it gets.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
Actor Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing the antagonist in Singham Again. On Wednesday, 14 February he unveiled his 'Singham ka villain (Singham's villain)' avatar from the Rohit Shetty film. The first look of the film was unveiled alongside a picture of him with Ranveer Singh.
Kapoor took to his social media to comment on his excitement for the role, "Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir's cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem."
He accompanied the post with two photos. One is a gory picture of him and the other is him with Ranveer Singh.
Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty's show Indian Police Force is also a part of the cop universe which released recently. It will feature Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.
