Taapsee Pannu Reunites With Pavail Gulati for Kashyap’s ‘Dobaaraa’

Taapsee Pannu took to social media to share the last post of her #DobaaraaSeries which featured her Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati. She captioned it, My last of the #DobaaraaSeries. Coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated. Since this man had some unfinished business in Thappad so this is a chance to mend his mistake. Today exactly after ONE YEAR of #Thappad, I can only hope he doesn't lose the woman #dobaaraa. P.S: let's see in which parallel universe we were meant to be."
In Thappad, Gulati plays Taapsee's husband who she leaves after he slaps her at a party. They will both be seen together again in lead roles in Anurag Kashyap's film Dobaaraa. Gulati shared the same picture on his Instagram with the caption, "This is going to be super special cause it’s happening #Dobaaraa. To my solid rock @taapsee, I'll try and be nicer this time. @anuragkashyap10 you know what you mean to me. Pc. @khamkhaphotoartist @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @sunirkheterpal @gauravbose_vermillion @athenaenm @anuragkashyap10 @cultmoviesofficial #CultMovies."
She also shared a post with memories from the set of Thappad commemorating one year since the film's release, "1 year of gratitude. One year of #Thappad. Cheers to "Respect and Happiness".
Dobaara's release date is yet to be revealed.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined