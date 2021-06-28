Anubhav Sinha, Bhushan Kumar & Hansal Mehta’s Film to Start Shoot

Anubhav Sinha, Bhushan Kumar & Hansal Mehta
Filmmakers Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar have reunited to collaborate for an action commercial thriller, directed by Hansal Mehta. Kumar and Anubhav earlier worked together on the Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad. Hansal Mehta's latest web series Scam 1992 also became a massive hit.
The trio's untitled upcoming project is reportedly based on a true incident. Like its title, the film's cast has also been under wraps but sources reveal that it stars two fresh faces. The film starts shooting today (28 June) and the shooting will follow all COVID-19 protocol.
A source said, "The film has been in pre-production mode for sometime now. Everything has been planned keeping in mind the ongoing situation, all the safety measures will be in place during the shoot. The two fresh faces have been handpicked and groomed by Anubhav and Hansal after months of gruelling sessions."
The film is jointly produced by Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series along with Mahana Films.
