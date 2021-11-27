Salman Khan's 'Antim: The Final Truth' Has An Average Day 1 at the Box Office

The original Satyamev Jayate had collected over Rs 100 crore in its initial run in theatres, and it's unlikely that the sequel will cross even Rs 20 crore. Aayush Sharma's debut film Loveyatri collected just Rs 1.80 crore on day one in 2018, so comparatively, Antim's collections are a big jump for him, but that's only because of Salman's presence in the film.