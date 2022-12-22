Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat' Teaser: Alaya F Shines In Romantic Musical Drama

'Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat' Teaser: Alaya F Shines In Romantic Musical Drama

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film features Alaya F and Karan Mehta in the lead roles.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

Alaya F and Karan Mehta in a still from the film.

|

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Alaya F and Karan Mehta in a still from the film.</p></div>

The teaser of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's romantic musical drama, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, was released on 22 December. The film features Alaya F and debutant Karan Mehta in lead roles. The teaser features Alaya as a school girl who is madly in love with Karan's character in the film.

Sharing the teaser with his fans on social media, Kashyap wrote, "Mohabbat Se Hi Kranti Aayegi! (Revolution will come only through love) #AlmostPyaarWithDJMohabbat teaser out now! In Cinemas 3rd February."

Here's the teaser:

The music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi.

Produced by Zee Studios and Kashyap’s Good Bad Films, Almost Love with DJ Mohabbat will hit the silver screens on 3 February 2023.

Also Read'What Do I Know About The Indian Audience?': Anurag Kashyap

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT