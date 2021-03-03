Matriarch of Kamathipura: The Story of Real Gangubai Kathiawadi

Karim Lala was an underworld don who operated liquor dens, gambling and extortion rackets from the sixties to the early eighties. One of his men reportedly raped Gangubai brutally and she went to Lala to demand justice. She ended up becoming Karim Lala's 'rakhi sister'.

He handed over the reigns of Kamathipura to Gangubai and she famously came to be known as the Mafia Queen. She went on to operate a sex racket in Hera Mandi red light district and owned a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura.

In a speech, Gangubai said that sex workers are responsible for the overall safety of women in Mumbai and help keep sexual assault in check. Sex workers should be recognised and rewarded for their labour, and every city should have special zones for them, she had said.

Watch the video to find out more.