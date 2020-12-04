Akshay, Sara Share First Look of Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'

Speaking about filming amid the COVID-19 pandemic Sara told PTI, “I was shooting for the second schedule of Atrangi Re. I’m now sitting in a room where people are wearing masks, suits and gloves. It’s a little strange. It was the same on set, with my director in a mask and gloves. It was different. But the passion and excitement with which everybody in the film fraternity comes to set with has not changed. The enthusiasm which binds us all is still there. So it really felt like I never left."

Atrangi Re is reportedly a cross-cultural love-story that will unfold in Madurai and Bihar over different time periods. It has been written by Himanshu Sharma who has previously written Zero, Ranjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and more. Dhanush and Aanand L Rai have worked together earlier in Raanjhanaa.