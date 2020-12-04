Akshay, Sara Share First Look of Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'

Akshay Kumar took to social media to reveal the first look from Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re, which also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He shared his joy at being able to return to the sets after filming was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched : Lights, Camera, Action. Begun shooting for #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai. Need all your love and best wishes," he wrote.
Sara also posted the photo on social media saying she was excited to work with Akshay. She wrote, "AtrangiRe becomes more Rangeen! @akshaykumar so privileged, excited and thankful to be working with you!"
Speaking about filming amid the COVID-19 pandemic Sara told PTI, “I was shooting for the second schedule of Atrangi Re. I’m now sitting in a room where people are wearing masks, suits and gloves. It’s a little strange. It was the same on set, with my director in a mask and gloves. It was different. But the passion and excitement with which everybody in the film fraternity comes to set with has not changed. The enthusiasm which binds us all is still there. So it really felt like I never left."
Atrangi Re is reportedly a cross-cultural love-story that will unfold in Madurai and Bihar over different time periods. It has been written by Himanshu Sharma who has previously written Zero, Ranjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and more. Dhanush and Aanand L Rai have worked together earlier in Raanjhanaa.
Published: undefined