‘Laxmmi Bomb’ Name Is ‘Offensive’, Promotes Love Jihad: Hindu Sena

Quint Entertainment Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb. | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Days after Laxmmi Bomb was trolled for allegedly promoting 'love jihad,' the Akshay Kumar-starrer has once again come under fire. On 20 October, Vishnu Gupta, the founder and National President of Hindu Sena, took to Twitter to announce that the organisation was launching a formal complaint against the film. Hindu Sena has objected to the film's title, calling it "derogatory" and "offensive."

Gupta took to Twitter to share a photo of a letter sent by the Hindu Sena addressed to Prakash Javadekar, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting. Gupta tweeted, "Hindu Sena has given a complaint letter @PrakashJavdekar to take appropriate action against the promoters, cast and crew of the upcoming movie "Laxmmi Bomb" starring @akshaykumar and directed by Sh Raghava Lawrence for making mockery of Hindu Goddess Laxmi's name,"

“The name of Hindu Goddess Laxmi, the goddess of fortune and wealth has been used in the movie title along with the word Bomb which is unacceptable to Hindu community. In the said name of the movie Bomb word has been used to provoke the Hindu community.” Vishnu Gupta, Hindu Sena

The letter further alleges that since the Hindu community worships 'Goddess Laxmi' especially during Diwali, the film's release has been scheduled during the festival so as to provoke the Hindu community.

“Further, the movie is promoting Love Jihad as the name of the male actor is Muslim and the actress is Hindu which is highly intolerable.” Vishnu Gupta, Hindu Sena

Laxmmi Bomb will release in Disney+Hotstar on 9 November. Directed by Raghav Lawrence, the film also stars Kiara Advani in a lead role.