'BellBottom' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Plays a RAW Agent in Style

The teaser of Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film BellBottom has dropped, and it gives us a glimpse into the thriller. Akshay plays a RAW agent in the film. Take a look at the teaser:

The teaser has been shot on the tarmac of an airport. One of the shots show Akshay Kumar dangling from an aircraft.

A few days back, Akshay had unveiled a new poster of the film and thanked the cast and crew for helping complete the shoot during the coronavirus pandemic. "Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted", Akshay wrote along with the poster on social media.

The team of Bell Bottom recently completed the Scotland schedule of the film. Huma Qureshi, also starring in the movie, shared the poster and wrote, "Shooting a film felt impossible in this environment. But this team ensured that we do it well and with flair! You guys rock!!! #BellBottomCompleted Here comes the poster!" The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead.