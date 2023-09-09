Akshay Kumar Announces 'Welcome 3' With An 'Explosive' Acapella on His Birthday

A still from the announcement video of Welcome 3.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Akshay Kumar, on his 56th birthday on 9 September, decided to give his fans a surprise with the announcement of his next film.
The actor announced the much-awaited third installment of his popular comedy film series Welcome, titled Welcome to the Jungle. To share the news, Akshay posted a hilarious acapella video on social media, featuring the entire cast of the film.
He captioned his post, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj. (To myself and everyone, a birthday gift from me) If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle."
Here is the announcement video:
The video, along with Akshay, featured Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Vrihi Kodvara.
Welcome to the Jungle is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A Nadiadwallah. The film is slated for its theatrical release on 20 December 2024.
The first installment of the comedy franchise was released in 2007, followed by the second part, Welcome Back, in 2015. Both films were directed by Anees Bazmee.
