After Controversy, Akshay's 'Laxmmi Bomb' Renamed to 'Laxmii'

The Hindu Sena had called the title 'derogatory' and 'offensive'.

Ever since the trailer of Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb dropped, the film ran into controversy. On one hand, the movie was trolled for allegedly promoting 'love-jihad'. On the other Vishnu Gupta, the founder and National President of Hindu Sena, had announce that the organisation was launching a formal complaint against the film after taking offence to the title, calling it "derogatory" and "offensive." Now, the makers of Laxmmi Bomb have decided to rename the film to Laxmii.

A statement released by the makers reads, "The film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, went for its censor certificate and post the screening the makers had a discussion with CBFC. Keeping in mind and respecting sentiments of its viewers, the producers of the film - Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Akshay Kumar - have decided to change the title of their film. The horror comedy is now titled Laxmii". A few days back, Vishunu Gupta had taken to Twitter to write, "The name of Hindu Goddess Laxmi, the goddess of fortune and wealth has been used in the movie title along with the word Bomb which is unacceptable to Hindu community. In the said name of the movie Bomb word has been used to provoke the Hindu community.”

Laxmii will release in Disney+Hotstar on 9 November. Directed by Raghav Lawrence, the film also stars Kiara Advani in a lead role.