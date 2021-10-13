Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli on Their Characters in ‘Rashmi Rocket’

Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli in Rashmi Rocket.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket is all set to release on 15 October on ZEE5. “Inspired by the struggle of several female athletes", the film tells the story of a young athlete whose life takes an ominous turn when she is subjected to a ‘gender test’. She is dubbed masculine and thus, ineligible to compete in women’s sports.
The cast of the film includes Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli alongside Taapsee Pannu in the titular role. Banerjee essays the role of a lawyer who decides to file a case in the High Court on Rashmi’s behalf, while Painyuli plays an army officer and athlete who falls in love with Rashmi.
Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli spoke to The Quint about the film, their characters, and their choices as actors.
Watch the video for more.
