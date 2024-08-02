Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20195 Reasons Why 'Ulajh' Is a One of a Kind Espionage Thriller

5 Reasons Why 'Ulajh' Is a One of a Kind Espionage Thriller

Ulajh will hit the big screens on 2 August.

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Ulajh.
Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Ulajh.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)

Filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria's upcoming political thriller Ulajh, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah is all set to hit the big screens on 2 August. Here's an exclusive snippet around the making of the film.

Here are five reasons why we think you should watch the film:

Deep Dive Into the World of IFS

Ulajh delves into the lives of diplomats (IFS), a theme rarely explored in cinema. The film's storyline in the world of international diplomacy ensures an intriguing plot that is refreshing coming from Bollywood.

Intriguing Plot

The trailer leaves audiences guessing about each character’s true motives, promising a gripping story with twists and turns that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Stellar Cast

With actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, and more, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast known for their powerful performances.

Iconic Locations and Engaging Music

Shot in stunning locations like the London embassy, the film also features a captivating soundtrack with catchy numbers like 'Shaukan' and 'Aaja Oye,' adding to its visual and auditory appeal.

Director’s Vision

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria, known for his work in Loev and Sanaa, Ulajh reflects his unique and captivating approach to filmmaking.

