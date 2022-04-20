'10 Years Already?': Ayushmann Shares Rehearsal Shot of 'Vicky Donor'

Ayushmann Khurrana & Shoojit Sircar on the sets of Vicky Donor.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram on Wednesday, 20 April, to share a rehearsal shot of his debut Bollywood movie Vicky Donor. The actor completed 10 years in Bollywood on Wednesday, and he reminisced his first day and first scene from the film.
"Day 1. First Scene. Rehearsal shot! It’s been 10 years already?! Deluge of fond memories gushing towards me, reminding me of my days of struggle, exasperation, determination, small joys and big successes", Ayushmann wrote.
He also thanked his guru, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, producer Ronnie Lahiri and actor John Abraham for "trusting a rookie" like him.
Writer and Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap was the first to comment with a red heart emoji. Ronnie also commented with a red heart emoji.
Ayushmann is often known for portraying men battling social norms.
