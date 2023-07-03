Bigg Boss OTT 2: Episode 17 Written Updates & Nomination Special

In the episode 17, Bigg Boss announces that it is time for nominations where in contestants had to take names, and put the 'reject' stamp on the faces of the contestants they want to nominate. They could take only two names. Abhishek was safe from nominations due to his captaincy while Jad was already nominated for the week by Salman Khan as a punishment for his ill behavior with Bebika last week. Abdu couldn’t be nominated since he’s a guest.

Nominations start with Avinash taking two names, Manisha for the reason that they had an argument the previous day regarding how she doesn’t like his angry behavior, and Cyrus for being too laid back in the game and now he needs to change his game and be more alert. Bebika nominates Manisha for her change in behavior, being an opportunist, and befriending people for her own benefit. Her second name was Jiah for being a weak contestant and having no traits of a winner and keeping her opinions to herself in a show where people need to be more vocal.

Cyrus nominates Jiah as he considers her to be a strong contestant who was continuously nominated in the last three weeks yet the audience saved her. He also says that Abhishek and Jiah are the top two contenders for the BB OTT S2 trophy.

Jiah nominates Bebika for not taking accountability for her bad behavior and anger issues even after she was repeatedly told by Salman Khan and Pooja. Her second name was Avinash since she was hurt that her good friend called her 'dumbest contestant' behind her back rather than sayin that to her face.

Pooja nominated Cyrus and wished that he can go back home and have enough food without having to worry. She then nominates Manisha because she was disappointed with how she is controlling herself and not being honest about her opinions to other housemates.

Falaq also nominates Manisha for her “know it all” attitude which is irritating. Her second nomination is Cyrus for being too polite and not taking names during tasks and nominations seriously.