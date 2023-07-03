Bigg Boss OTT 2: Episode 17 Written Updates & Nomination Special

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 17 written update
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The Bigg Boss OTT S2, episode 17 starts as the contestants wake up to a trendy Bollywood song. Later Abdu was seen having fun early in the morning as he pretends to sell batteries to the housemates (housemates are required to change their mic's batteries every day).
Bebika was seen talking to Pooja and Cyrus about Abhishek and how she realized that she attacked his dignity and self-respect unconsciously. Manisha Rani and Abhishek were seen discussing Jiah's friendship with Avinash and how she made a fool of herself by befriending Avinash again
Abdu who has entered the Bigg Boss OTT house as a guest contestant was seen enjoying himself in the pool when Bebika flirts with him just for fun.
In the episode 17, Bigg Boss announces that it is time for nominations where in contestants had to take names, and put the 'reject' stamp on the faces of the contestants they want to nominate. They could take only two names. Abhishek was safe from nominations due to his captaincy while Jad was already nominated for the week by Salman Khan as a punishment for his ill behavior with Bebika last week. Abdu couldn’t be nominated since he’s a guest.
Nominations start with Avinash taking two names, Manisha for the reason that they had an argument the previous day regarding how she doesn’t like his angry behavior, and Cyrus for being too laid back in the game and now he needs to change his game and be more alert. Bebika nominates Manisha for her change in behavior, being an opportunist, and befriending people for her own benefit. Her second name was Jiah for being a weak contestant and having no traits of a winner and keeping her opinions to herself in a show where people need to be more vocal.
Cyrus nominates Jiah as he considers her to be a strong contestant who was continuously nominated in the last three weeks yet the audience saved her. He also says that Abhishek and Jiah are the top two contenders for the BB OTT S2 trophy.
Jiah nominates Bebika for not taking accountability for her bad behavior and anger issues even after she was repeatedly told by Salman Khan and Pooja. Her second name was Avinash since she was hurt that her good friend called her 'dumbest contestant' behind her back rather than sayin that to her face.
Pooja nominated Cyrus and wished that he can go back home and have enough food without having to worry. She then nominates Manisha because she was disappointed with how she is controlling herself and not being honest about her opinions to other housemates.
Falaq also nominates Manisha for her “know it all” attitude which is irritating. Her second nomination is Cyrus for being too polite and not taking names during tasks and nominations seriously.
Jad nominates Bebika for being loud and he then tries to nominate himself which is not allowed so he changes his name to Pooja for her interfering behavior that according to him is not the right thing to do considering her age and position, he also says that he finds her loud and controlling.
Abhishek nominates Bebika considering heir fight due to which the audience and the other contestants misunderstood him. His second name is Falaq, his reason being lack of proper conversation and having the weakest bond.
Manisha takes Jiah's name for being inactive and for not having enough courage to take responsibility for her actions since she tries to play safe. She also nominates Falaq for not having an opinion and translating Pooja's opinions in Hindi and portraying them as her own. Hearing Manisha's nominations, Bebika, Avinash, Jiah, and Falaq were seen getting into a fight with her for not taking names with whom she actually has a problem and for giving same reasons since the first week. During the fight Bebika also mentions that Manisha is “ footage ki bhookhi”
Bigg Boss announces the names of contestants who got nominated for the week- Jad, Manisha, Cyrus, Jiah, Bebika, Avinash, and Falaq. After the announcement, Jiah takes a dig at Manisha and mentions how she didn’t know about the task that was given to Falaq (eating 5 onions) and it was announced directly on the stage without asking Jad or Jiah for their opinions. No doubt, Manisha and Jiah again get into a fight.
Jiah later tells Abhishek that she tries to have a conversation with Manisha but can't find herself to change Manisha's perspective. Manisha was seen crying in the corner several times in the house. At first, Abhishek and Abdu were seen consoling her.
Bebika and Pooja have a conversation where Bebika feels that Manisha and Abhishek are jealous that she has Pooja’s supports to which Pooja replies that she likes her (Bebika) but she will not support her blindly for her behavior which is not being appreciated by the audience or contestants. Avinash and Jiah were seen having a conversation in the garden wherein they solve their doubts, hug each other and decide to begin with a clean slate.
Bebika, Falaq, Abdu, and Abhishek were seen making fun of Cyrus and telling him that he needs to follow the rules. Falaq says how he is always sleepy and hungry, also calling him a 'grumpy old man'.
Manisha, Abdu, and Abhishek have a conversation where Abhishek gives his names for the top 5- himself. Pooja, Manisha, Jiah, Falaq, or Bebika. Abdu's top 5 contestants include Manisha, Abhishek, Jiah, Jad and Pooja
Then the whole house hears the sound of a loud alarm and the screen in the hall reads, “time to leave”. Bigg boss announces that it’s time for Abdu to leave the house. Considering Abdu's huge fan following, Bigg Boss gives all the nominated contestants a chance to make a video with him and ask the audience to vote for them. Abdu chooses four contestants for the task and video can be shot in either of the areas- gym area, bedroom, terrace in the garden, or near the Jacuzzi. Abdu chooses Jad, Manisha, Avinash, and Jiah.
He makes a video with Jad in the gym area where he sings his famous song, 'Chota Bhaijaan' and later sits on Jad's back while he does push ups. Then he makes video with Jiah on the terrace wearing funny glasses and Jiah dances with a red heart in her hand on the same song. He also makes video with Avinash in the bedroom where Avinash pretends to sleep and Abdu teases him by saying his famous dialogue “ You Very Chalaak Bro” and makes a song out of it spontaneously.
Then he makes video with Manisha in the jacuzzi where they try to shoot fun content, she confesses her love for Abdu, makes jokes, and plays with the props. The housemates clap and appreciate Abdu for his creativity and spontaneity. Abdu hugs everyone and exits from the main door.
Bebika and Abhishek get into a fun banter over picking Abhishek's dinner bowl. Hearing their loud voices, the housemates come outside to know what's the matter to later find that they are just having fun. Manisha was again seen crying when Pooja comes in and tries to console her and asks her to get out of her shell. Manisha confesses how she can’t fight for too long and gets scared after having an argument with any of the housemates
Avinash and Jad have a conversation where Avinash confesses how he felt embarrassed after Jiah and Jad passed looks and giggled while he was having a conversation with Falaq to which Jad replied that they thought they (Falaq and Avinash) have a soft corner for each other and they will have to wait to see where does this friendship go.
