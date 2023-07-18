Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 32 Update: These Six Contestants Get Nominated This Week

Elvish asks Manisha and Bebika to become friends again to which Bebika replies that it will never happen. Manisha and Elvish flirt again and Aashika finds that cringe. Later Manisha tells Aashika to avoid passing these comments in public. Falaq and Jiah appreciate Bebika‘s behavior after she has become distant from Manisha.

Alarm rings in the house and Bigg Boss announces a new task. A hungry lion is in the activity area and a few contestants will be a part of this lion‘s meal in the form of nominations. The destiny of each contestant will be in the hands of some other contestant. Bebika has Pooja’s picture, Pooja has Bebika’s picture, Jad has Jiah’s picture, Falaq has Elvish’s picture, Avinash has Aashika’s picture, Aashika has Jad’s picture, Jiah has Abhishek’s picture, Abhishek has Falaq’s picture and Elvish has Avinash’s picture.

Manisha is safe from the nomination. A song will be heard in the house six times and every time a new contestant will be nominated. The nomination discussion is allowed during the task. Abhishek asks Aashika to remove contestants who are too slow for the game. The song is heard and everyone gathers in the activity area. Falaq nominates Elvish for being confused in the game so as to carry his fake or real side. She also feels that he tends to cross a line during fights. Contestants are seen discussing the nominations and trying to influence each other.

The song is heard for the second time and Avinash nominates Aashika saying that she seems lost and weak in the tasks. After the nomination, Aashika and Avinash get into an argument. Pooja feels that Abhishek keeps fighting with girls since he is again in an argument with Bebika. Abhishek tells Jiah that she will be hurt if she nominates him and he will kill her in sleep if she does so. The song is heard for the third time and Elvish nominates Avinash because he likes Falaq and he is the problem in between.